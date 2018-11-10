Biraschi own goal gifts Napoli win in rain soaked Genoa

A late Davide Biraschi own goal gave Napoli a 2-1 comeback win over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night.

Christian Kouame opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Fabian Ruiz levelled just after the hour, after the match was stopped for a few minutes due to heavy rain. Then, just when it looked like the points would be shared Biraschi deflected past his own goalkeeper.

The result stretches Napoli’s unbeaten Serie A record against Genoa to 13 matches, and moved them second in the standing, three points behind leaders Juventus.

Both sides started the game well with Piotr Zielinski being found at the back post by Allan, but his header was blocked. Then at the other end Krzysztof Piatek flashed a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Lorenzo Insigne then hit the post with a thunderous strike from 20 yard out, and Zielinski was again found in the penalty area, but scuffed his shot which led to an easy clearance.

Genoa got themselves in front on 20 minutes then Romulo played a brilliant cross to Kouame at the far post, and he moved free of Elseid Hysaj to head past David Ospina.

From there, Napoli went on the hunt for an equaliser, but excellent goalkeeping from Ionu Radu, helped by the sublime Domenico Criscito meant the Partenopei were trailing at half time.

The heavens opened after the break with Napoli also making a double substitution, bringing on Dries Mertens and Ruiz for Arkadiusz Milik and Zielinski, but the match was temporarily suspended on 58 minutes due to the heavy rain.

Minutes after the second restart, the two subs combined with a clever backheel from Mertens finding Ruiz in space on the edge of the box and the Spaniard side-footed past Radu to bring Napoli level.

A deflected freekick from Insigne brought a brilliant reaction save from Radu, though the conditions made dribbling with the ball almost impossible.

But with three minutes left, another freekick, this time from Mario Rui was knocked into his own net by Biraschi.