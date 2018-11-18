Bonucci: The imbeciles’ mother is always pregnant

Leonardo Bonucci has hit back at Italy supporters who filled the stands at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening to shower him with abuse as he lined up for Italy against Portugal at the stadium he called home last term.

Massimiliano Allegri left Bonucci out of his Juventus XI last Sunday evening for their meeting with AC Milan at the stadium – following Bonucci’s short-lived stay with AC Milan interrupting his time at Juve – but there was no getting away from the abuse for the former Rossoneri captain as he represented his country.

“The imbeciles’ mother is always pregnant,” Bonucci responded after the match, in a phrase that effectively means that there will always be stupid people.

“I still have the confidence of my teammates and that’s what counts for me.”

Italy could only draw 0-0 against Portugal, allowing their visitors to leave as UEFA Nations League Group 3 winners, but Bonucci was pleased by the performance regardless.

“To win these games you need something more,” he added.”But it was an excellent performance.”

Italy next play the United States in a friendly on Tuesday.