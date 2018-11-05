Borja Valero: I hope Messi doesn’t play against Inter

Lionel Messi has travelled with Barcelona to Milan for their Champions League meeting with Inter, but the Nerazzurri’s Spanish midfielder Borja Valero hopes the Argentinian doesn’t play on Tuesday.

Coach Luciano Spalletti praised the No.10 and described him as the best around, which is an opinion shared by Valero.

“Messi being on the pitch changes everything,” the Spaniard said at his pre-match press conference.

“If I could choose, I hope he doesn’t play.”

Valero acknowledged that Barcelona would be favourites for the game but denies that Inter are fearful of the Catalans.

“We have to give everything to win but we can’t forget that they are favourites,” he said.

“We are not scared.

“We’ll see what happens because it doesn’t only depend on us, but also on how they play.”

Barcelona’s possession-based style is known the world over but the Inter midfielder says that they will be looking to control the game as well and is hopeful of getting a good result.

“Their possession conditions games.

“We also like to have the ball.

“I think we can get a positive result, but it won’t be easy.”