Brooklyn Nets team up with Juventus for Derby d’Italia watch party

Juventus have teamed up with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets for a special themed night and watch party at the Barclays Center on December 7.

The Bianconeri take on Inter in the Derby d’Italia at 2:30pm ET that day, and fans in the New York area will be able to watch the contest on screens at the 40/40 Club located in the venue.

Things won’t end there however. When the Nets take on the Toronto Raptors later that night, the arena will be decorated with Juventus branding – marking the first time an Italian club has collaborated with an NBA franchise during an NBA match.

Both teams share a black and white livery, while lighting outside the arena and court side screens will also be used to promote the Juventus brand.

While no Bianconeri players will be present due to the match with Inter, club ambassador David Trezeguet will be in attendance, along with mascot Jay.

Guests will be able to meet and greet the duo, as well as see several of Juventus’ trophies up close.