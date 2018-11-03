Cagliari swept aside as Juventus warm up for Manchester United with victory

The second quickest goal of this Serie A season put Juventus on the road to a 3-1 victory over Cagliari in front of 40,000 fans at the Allianz Stadium.

It took Juventus just 43 seconds to get their first, their fastest in Serie A since Arturo Vidal scored against Inter in 2012, also on November 3, and only behind Francesco Caputo’s goal for Empoli at Sassuolo in September which came in at 18 seconds this season.

But Cagliari pulled themselves level just after the half hour through Joao Pedro, but a Filip Bradaric own goal restored Juve’s lead before Juan Cuadrado sealed the win in the dying minutes.

Juventus are now unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A clashes against Cagliari, and have now better their best every points tally after 11 domestic league matches – it was 28 points, now 31.

Next up for the Bianconeri is the visit of Manchester United on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Straight from kick off Dybala was fed the ball on the edge of the penalty area, he wriggled through the Cagliari defence to open the scoring, slotting in at Alessio Cragno’s left hand post.

Juve almost doubled their advantage soon after as an unmarked Blaise Matuidi headed wide, before Douglas Costa’s curling shot had to be beaten away by Cragno.

Cagliari then saw a penalty decision go against them as Mehdi Benatia headed the ball onto his hand, but after VAR review referee Maurizio Mariani decided it wasn’t deliberate. From the resulting corner, Leonardo Pavoletti forced an excellent reaction stop from Wojciech Szczesny.

With Juventus seemingly content to sit deep and counter attack, a deflected cross found Joao Pedro at the back post, and in one movement he controlled, rounded Joao Cancelo and blasted low into the bottom corner.

Not that parity lasted long, as just two minutes later Bradaric poked a Douglas Costa into his own net.

Another penalty decision, this time for Juventus, was denied after VAR review, with the referee deeming Bradaric’s touch to be with his shoulder and not the arm. Then just before the break, Ronaldo smacked the post from close range.

The second half began with Juventus pushing Cagliari back into their own half, though the closest they came to adding to the lead was a wayward Matuidi header.

As the game came to a close, Ronaldo was played in on goal and as he bore down on Cragno, Fabio Piscane made a decisive block.

At the other end, Cagliari almost had a late equaliser, but a combination of poor finishing and last ditch defending denied the away side. However, Cuadrado put the game to bed with three minutes to go.

A swift counter attack from a Cagliari corner, left the Isolani with just one defender and Ronaldo played his Colombian teammate in on goal, and he made no mistake from 12 yards out.

RECORD BREAKERS

So this is now Juventus best start to a Serie A season after the opening 11 games. Ten wins and one draw leaves them with 31 points, beating their previous best of 28. They have also equalled the best ever start to a Serie A season in the first 11 games – under three points for a win – though in Roma 2013/14 and Napoli in 2017/18 both failed to win the Scudetto. That will not happen to Juventus. Despite being pegged back, they asserted their dominance and the train keeps on moving. Will this be their best ever season? Probably.

NO GOALS BUT STILL KEY

Despite not scoring, Ronaldo was key in the game and always threatened when going forward, and did get an assist for Cuadrado’s late goal in a very unselfish manner. His mere presence in the final third was enough to shake Cagliari every time he got the ball.