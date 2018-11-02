Calderon: Conte demands ended Real Madrid approach

Former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon has revealed Antonio Conte’s excessive demands are what’s keeping him from becoming the club’s new boss.

The former Chelsea manager has been linked with the post after Julen Lopetegui was sacked following a 5-1 defeat to rivals Barcelona last Sunday.

“He’s asked for three years and to come in with five people and have hands free for signings and transfers,” Calderon told BBC Radio 5 live’s Football Daily Euro Leagues Show.

“But that’s something the president [Florentino Perez] isn’t willing to accept.”

Calderon believes the Italian isn’t the right fit for the role, likening his playing style to former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

“I don’t think Conte will be the coach the Bernabeu is expecting,” he added . “He’s like Mourinho – a defensive coach with normally three centre-backs playing counter-attacking football.

“That’s not what Real Madrid expect to see. The president tried this before with Mourinho. They didn’t win the Champions League and he left the club in a bad situation.”

Real Madrid currently sit ninth in La Liga, seven points back of league leaders Barcelona after just 10 matches.