Cassano: Icardi wouldn’t get near old Inter teams

Despite being in the midst of fantastic form, Mauro Icardi has received surprise criticism from the enigmatic Antonio Cassano, who has claimed he wouldn’t have been good enough to make it into former Inter teams.

The Argentine scored twice in the Nerazzurri’s 3-0 win away to Lazio on Monday night, bringing his tally for the campaign to eight goals in all competitions.

However, not everyone is impressed and Cassano has claimed that Icardi is lucky he is part of the current Beneamata side and wasn’t attempting to make his way in the game in the 1990s.

“I think that at the moment, Serie A is at a very modest level. In 1999, there is no way Icardi would be playing at Inter,” the former Roma forward said in an interview with Il Secolo XIX.

“When I say that the current level of Serie A is modest, I’m not trying to be a footballing snob, it is just something that I have felt for some time.

“If Icardi had been at Inter during the ’90s, would he have played in front of Ronaldo or [Christian] Vieri? I think you know the answer.”

Although both Cassano and Icardi have starred for Sampdoria and Inter, their paths never crossed as first team teammates throughout their career.