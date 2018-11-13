Cavani maintains a good relationship with Napoli president De Laurentiis

Gennaro Famiglietti, the Italian lawyer of former Napoli striker Edinson Cavani, revealed the relationship with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is good and wouldn’t rule out a possible return to the Stadio San Paolo.

The Uruguayan, who won the 2018 Golden Foot award in October, left Napoli in 2013 to join the Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €64 million.

Last summer, the 32-year-old was linked with a possible return to Napoli and, with the fans hoping for his return, chanted his name throughout the Champions League game played between the two clubs last Tuesday at the Stadio San Paolo.

“I spoke with him after the match and he was really happy with the reception from Napoli fans,” Famiglietti told Radio RCR.

“The relationship with De Laurentiis is good. He is 32 but, speaking as a fan, he would bring sporting and athletic value too.

“He is as old as [Cristiano] Ronaldo and can still give a lot to football and can still play other four or five years at a very high level.

“As a fan, I hope for his return and it would be nice to see him with [Carlo] Ancelotti together again.”

Cavani scored 104 goal in 138 appearances in all competitions at Napoli.