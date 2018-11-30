Chelsea and AC Milan closing in on agreement for midfielder

Cesc Fabregas is closing in on a move to AC Milan, with reports in England suggesting a €12 million move could be in the cards.

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a Rossoneri for several weeks, as the Italian side look to fill out their squad due to long term injuries suffered by Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Although Fabregas’ contract with Chelsea runs out next summer, The Sun reports Milan are desperate to sign the Spaniard as soon as January.

Unfortunately for the Rossoneri, the Blues have slapped a €12m price tag on Fabregas – a number that sporting director Leonardo is keen to bring down. That’s because Milan are waiting to hear if they will incur sanctions from Financial Fair Play once they meet with UEFA.

Another stumbling block is Fabregas’ wages, as he is set to earn close to €4.5m for the remainder of the season.

So far this season, Fabregas has bee limited to just three Premier League appearances for Chelsea.