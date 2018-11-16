Chiellini: I don’t want to be Italy’s top goalscorer

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is keen to see the Azzurri’s attack get into gear and knock him off the perch of being the team’s current leading goalscorer.

The Azzurri take on Portugal at the San Siro on Saturday in a Nations League match they must win if they are to keep their faint hopes of reaching the finals intact.

Chiellini enters the contest with eight markers – more than any other player on the current squad – and he’s hoping the goals will start flowing as soon as Saturday, especially since Italy’s last match with more than one goal came back in May against Saudi Arabia.

“I’m more capable of talking about defenders as I know that position,” he told the assembled press. “Rather than looking to the past, I am looking to the future.

“There are players that are growing. I just hope that I’m no longer the leading goalscorer for this team.”

Italy return to the San Siro for the first time since their goalless draw with Sweden last November, a match that saw them fail to qualify for the World Cup.

Chiellini admits it was the lowest point of his national team career, though the worst pain actually came a few months later.

“A year ago was the lowest point of my national team career,” he stated. “It was a huge disappointment, for all of us. We were convinced we would reach the World Cup.

“However, in my opinion, the worst came in June. We didn’t really think about what happened that much, and we didn’t fully comprehend it.

“Then we saw the other teams at the World Cup while we were on holiday. It wasn’t an easy month.”

Should Chiellini play on Saturday it will be his 100th match for Italy, but he made it clear he’s only focused on the game with Portugal.

“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a child,” he added. “However, forgive me if I’m only thinking about the match.

“I will enjoy the statistics after the 95th minute.”