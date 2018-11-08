Chiellini: Juventus should have beaten Manchester United by three goals

After succumbing to a last gasp 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has insisted the Bianconeri should have won 3-0.

Over 41,000 packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his third ever goal against his former club, but Juan Mata equalised late on, before an Alex Sandro own goal in the last minute gave United the win, as Juventus succumbed to their first group stage defeat at home since Bayern Munich in 2009/10, and their first of the current campaign.

“I don’t remember having suffered similar comebacks at home,” Chiellini told RMC Sport. “Made in the last three minutes.

“We deserved to win by at least three goals, we had clarity and were better in both phases of the game. We were always the best on the field, in possession and out of it.

“In the Champions League details make the difference, even if it there are things that can also be said about games in Serie A.

“We had to close the game out, and we didn’t manage it. A few games have gone like this, against Empoli and Genoa we were burned a little. And against Cagliari.

“It might be a healthy defeat, which could lead us to a lot of trophies in June. Be we know the road is long, and nobody will hand us anything.

“In fact, everyone who plays against us, has to put in that bit extra in order to try and stop us.”