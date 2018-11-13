Cristiano Ronaldo: I told Higuain not to exaggerate, but him being worked up is understandable

Gonzalo Higuain’s sending off was the main talking point to emerge from AC Milan’s 2-0 defeat against Juventus on Sunday evening and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo says he told the Argentine to calm down in his protests.

Cristiano was just one of those who El Pipita lost his cool with as the red mist descended over him at the Stadio San Siro, but the Portuguese admits that he understands the explosion.

“I am very happy for myself and for the team,” Ronaldo said.

“To play and beat Milan at San Siro is very difficult.

“I told him [Higuain] not to exaggerate his protests, as he could be given an even bigger ban.

“He was very worked up, although that’s understandable.”