Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus past SPAL

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus a simple 2-0 win over SPAL as Serie A got back underway after the international break.

Over 41,000 packed into the the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening, braving the chilly conditions, to witness Ronaldo move joint top of the goalscoring charts with his ninth of the season. Mandzukic, on his first outing as Juventus captain, doubled the lead on the hour mark.

After being limited to just one shot on target over the match, SPAL have won just one match in 35 against Juventus who continue their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

A change in formation from Juventus, saw the Bianconeri line-up in a 4-4-2, with Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado flanking Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

Despite starting slowly, Juventus did have the ball in the back of the net early on, but Alfred Gomis’ goal kick never made out of the box, which resulted in the eventual goal being chopped off. Not that is mattered, as the home side asserted their dominance as the first half wore on.

First Douglas Costa tested Gomis from distance, then forced a wonderful from the SPAL goalkeeper with a curling left-footed strike. Then just before the half hour, an unmarked Ronaldo tapped home a Miralem Pjanic freekick from close range.

After the break, it should have been two as Douglas Costa smashed one off the inside of the post, with Ronaldo then side-footing the round wide.

It was two after a Douglas Costa effort was parried by Gomis into the path of Mandzukic who tapped in with ease.

Gomes had to be alert again as Ronaldo rifled a low drive towards the bottom corner, before Jasmin Kurtic fired wide at the other end. Ronaldo went close to a second after being played in on goal by Cuadrado, but dragged his shot wide.

MAGIC MANDZUKIC

Juventus’ big Croatian striker continued his comeback from injury in emphatic style, bagging the second in another simple Bianconeri win. Not only that, his general play and workrate is key to Massimiliano Allegri plan, as he does most of the donkey work for Ronaldo, and leads the line creating space for his strike partner. If Juve are to go far in the Champions League, they need to have Mandzukic fit.

DANGEROUS DOUGLAS

The Brazilian made his first start since November 4 against Cagliari and was pivotal to Juventus’ win. His direct running and pace worried the SPAL backline, as well as his willingness to shoot – this lead to the second goal for the Bianconeri.