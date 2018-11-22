De Sciglio: I feel important at Juventus

Although he is not guaranteed a regular starting berth with Juventus, Mattia De Sciglio believes it is great credit to Massimiliano Allegri’s man management that everyone in the squad feels important.

In fact, the 26-year-old has appeared in just two Serie A games and one Champions League fixture so far this season, struggling to oust Joao Cancelo or Alex Sandro from the full-back positions.

However, he insisted that he feels as important as anyone else in the squad and thinks much of that comes down to the man in charge.

“I feel like an important player at this club, just like everyone else in the dressing room, and I hope to be able to play my part and contribute come the end of the season,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Allegri puts a lot of faith in me and that gives me great confidence. His confidence makes me confident. It is important to take to the field knowing that your coach and teammates appreciate what you do.”

One topic that De Sciglio didn’t want to be drawn on though was the somewhat surprising exclusion of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from the Ballon d’Or podium.

“I’m certainly not talking about that, it isn’t my job to talk about that,” he added. “But what I can say is that when I came back from international duty, I saw him training hard like he always does and giving his best like the great professional he is.”