Derby d’Italia ticket prices reduced for away supporters

Juventus and Inter have reached a historic agreement that will see away supporters attend both of this season’s Derby d’Italia fixtures for just €50, with the two sides arranging so that neither set of fans will pay more than the other.

The two go head-to-head on Friday, December 7 in Turin with ticket prices at the Allianz Stadium set to skyrocket from €75 to €250, with the exception of those on sale for travelling fans, which will be set at €50.

As explained by La Vecchia Signora, the price will be the same that travelling Old Lady fans will pay when they visit the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in April 2019.

The reduced prices have not been met with universal positivity though, as Juventus supporters remain aggrieved with the ever-increasing price of tickets in Turin and further afield in Italy.

In fact, a number of Bianconeri fans refused to travel to the San Siro last week in protest against AC Milan setting a price of €75 on away tickets.

Similar agreements have been seen in Spain before, though Barcelona, Atletico or Real Madrid have never been involved.