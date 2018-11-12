Derby della Lanterna Decisive for Future of Genoa Coach

Although he has not won a match in his third stint as coach of Genoa, Ivan Juric is expected to keep his job until the Derby della Lanterna against Sampdoria on November 25 in hope that he can turn things around against the Rossoblu’s city rivals.

The 43-year-old replaced Davide Ballardini as Grifone tactician in early October but he has drawn two Serie A matches and lost another two on his return so far including the 2-1 defeat at home to Napoli last Saturday evening.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Genoa board have decided to maintain faith in Juric and hope that a result against Sampdoria provides the catalyst for greater success under the Croatian-born coach.

Juric has coached the Rossoblu in 52 competitive games over three spells since 2016 and he has lost against Il Doria twice in the Genoa Derby. He also finished his playing career with the club after joining then from Crotone in 2006 and then retiring in 2010.