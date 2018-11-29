Determined Apollon down uninspired Lazio

A moment of magic from David Faupala set Apollon on their way to a 2-0 win over Lazio, in an otherwise uneventful Europa League clash on Thursday.

Having already secured qualification from Group H, the Biancoceleste were not at full strength and lacked creativity against their eliminated hosts in Cyprus.

At the other end, a wonderful Faupala overhead kick gave Apollon a first half lead, before Sasa Markovic finished off a late counter attack to secure their first win in the Group Stages.

A slow start saw neither team able to conjure up anything resembling an opening, as the ball was knocked around idly in midfield.

Lazio were the first to carve open an opportunity though, as a deflection on Joao Pedro’s tackle looped up and into the path of Valon Berisha, only for the Kosovan to drag his low shot wide from the edge of the box.

It would prove to be the only moment of attacking intent in an otherwise uneventful opening half hour, until the match suddenly burst into life through a moment of pure inspiration from the hosts.

A deep corner was headed out into the path of full-back Esteban Sachetti, who duly delivered a floating cross back into the danger zone. With the Lazio defence caught out, Faupala took flight to land a sensational overhead kick and put Apollon ahead.

Lazio showed much greater attacking intent after the break and almost drew level immediately. After Felipe Caicedo was brought down in range, Danilo Cataldi fired a bending freekick against the wall and just inches past the post.

Shortly after, only a last-ditch Valentin Roberge challenge prevented Joaquin Correa from being clear through on goal and drawing the Aquile level.

It was all Lazio and Correa was starting to become more influential. The Spaniard’s smart flick released Riza Durmisi in the box, as the full-back forced a smart block from goalkeeper Bruno Vale.

However, despite a period of sustained pressure, the Serie A side were undone on the counter attack with 10 minutes remaining. Piling into the box, Lazio were left exposed when Berisha’s pass was intercepted by Anton Maglica.

The Croat drove the length of the pitch before threading Fotis Papoulis through with a perfectly timed run, and the forward unselfishly squared for strike partner Markovic to tap in.

The defeat means Lazio must settle for second place in Group H, behind leaders Eintracht Frankfurt.