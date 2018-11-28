Di Francesco left angry as Roma are booed off after Real Madrid defeat

Eusebio di Francesco was not surprised to hear whistles at the end of Roma’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, but still believes he can turn around his side’s fortunes.

The Giallorossi were assured of a place in the knockout stages before kick-off thanks to Viktoria Plzen’s win at CSKA Moscow, but they squandered several chances in the first half before conceding twice after the break to lose any chance of topping Group G.

The result came just three days after a shock Serie A defeat to Udinese and the team were booed off the pitch at full-time.

“It’s a shame, but this is the mood around the place,” Di Francesco said in the press conference.

“You can easily forget what we’ve done in the Champions League up until now. I’m angry about the game, you can’t lose your logical thread like tonight.”

The Roma coach was also asked if he feels like a lucky man, with injury problems piling up in addition to his other woes.

He said: “At the moment absolutely not, the opposite, so many different situations are accumulating. But I think the wheels are turning.

“I hope to get us out of it, because it’s a shame to throw away performances like this.”