Di Francesco: Only results will rescue Roma from inconsistency

While Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has acknowledged that there is a sense of frustration with his side’s inconsistent season, he believes they will only get back to their best by winning important games.

Wednesday evening gives them the ideal chance to do just that as they have the opportunity to pick up three big Champions League points away to CSKA Moscow.

Di Francesco did admit that he was pleased with his side’s growth over the course of the campaign, even if inconsistency is becoming an issue for the Lupi.

“We are living through this moment [of ups and downs]. Of course, everyone would always like to be on top and at their best but that isn’t easy so we have to be convinced about what we are doing,” he told reporters.

“There needs to be belief and try to bring the results home. Winning important matches can give us confidence, the results will help us get back on track.

“We always want to try to improve, both in the league and the Champions League. We are seeing growth and improvement even if we don’t have consistency but we score a lot of late goals and that is a sign of our mentality, which shouldn’t be underestimated.”

In their bid to get back to winning ways after two recent 1-1 draws away to Napoli and Fiorentina, the Giallorossi are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to avoid another slip-up in Russia.

“Things will change for this game based on the particular needs of this contest. We arrived a day earlier to acclimatise and get used to the cold and we must also pay attention to their quality players,” he added.

“Especially in attack, they have dangerous players so we know that we are facing a very tough team and they showed against Real Madrid that they can do well against anyone.”