Di Francesco: Roma and Real Madrid are two sick teams

Roma’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid is a fixture between two sides who have been labelled sick by Eusebio Di Francesco, due to their struggles for form.

Both have had disappointing starts to their domestic season, although they have each won three in Europe, with Real sitting sixth in LaLiga, while the Giallorossi are seventh in Serie A with just five wins from 13 games.

Each team also comes into the game off the back of a disappointing away defeat in domestic action, with Roma falling to a Rodrigo De Paul strike in Udine, while Los Blancos were thrashed 3-0 by Eibar.

“Roma are facing the current European champion but is it better to play against them now? Madrid can say the same about us,” the Roma boss told reporters at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We are two teams who are, in quotes, sick, and we have our problems in the league.

“However, we are playing against the champions and it isn’t just any match and the fact that we come into this on nine points is a very positive thing.

“I think Madrid will be similar on a tactical level [to the first meeting] although I do see differences at the psychological level.

“When we played the first leg, they were doing very well and we still had to fix some things but it is a totally different moment on a mental level now.”

On Saturday, Di Francesco vented angrily about a lack of desire from his players that was in evidence this year and he doubled down on those comments when quizzed about it once more.

“What is missing for us is the determination and desire to win games and that’s something that you can’t buy in the transfer market,” an annoyed Di Francesco said.

“I have no explanations for it but what I can’t do is worry about Real Madrid. I have enough problems with my own team but we will go into the game determined and with great effort because that is what we need.”