Di Francesco: I’m very angry about Roma’s lack of desire

Roma’s players were blasted by a furious Eusebio Di Francesco for their perceived lack of desire in the side’s 1-0 loss away to Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

The former Sassuolo tactician made several changes to the side with Real Madrid to come in the Champions League on Tuesday but reiterated the point he made before the game that the clash at the Dacia Arena was the more important fixture of the too.

He had no qualms about pointing to the attitude of his players as being a deciding factor as he vented his anger about the loss afterwards.

“There was no desire to win. We can’t afford to be level for an hour, not score and then concede a goal from a throw-in that is 40 metres out,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“From the point of view of the game, the team did well except in the final third, where we made many mistakes. These games are decided by small episodes but it wasn’t a matter of luck being against us, it was desire.

“We want to grow up but I was still expecting three points from this game. I saw some interesting things but I’m angry about what happened. This game was the most important game [of the week].

“I said that on Friday and I meant it. That’s why I’m so angry. I see that Real also lost 3-0 [against Eibar] but I don’t want to compare our defeat to Real. We still lost and we need to understand that things need to be better.”

The defeat means Roma have now gone three successive Serie A away games without a win, their worst run on the road in over two years.