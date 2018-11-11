Dominant Atalanta thrash dismal Inter

Gianluca Mancini continued his fine goalscoring streak to give Atalanta a deserved 4-1 victory over 10-man Inter at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday.

Having taken the lead early through Hans Hateboer, La Dea dominated the first half and forced a number of mistakes from a disjointed and sluggish Inter. A dreadful performance looked to have been salvaged by an accurate Mauro Icardi penalty immediately after the break when Mancini was adjudged to have handled, but the centre-back headed home for the third consecutive match.

Gloss was added in the dying moments as Berat Djimsiti scored a simple header and Papu Gomez bent in a stunning stike, whilst Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in stoppage time.

Inter had Samir Handanovic to thank for not falling behind with only three minutes on the clock. A quick move saw Duvan Zapata unleash a bending effort from the edge of the box and, having been at full stretch to block, the goalkeeper leapt up to prevent a certain Hateboer tap in.

Atalanta’s early dominance soon told however, and Handanovic was helpless to get the better of Hateboer this time. The Dutchman ghosted in to lose his marker and slide home Robin Gosen’s low pass across the face of goal.

A disastrous spell of defending almost allowed Atalanta in again, as some neat play gave Gomez the chance to break to the byline. His low cross was not dealt with and Danilo D’Ambrosio sliced the ball against his own post and back off Handanovic’s leg to safety.

At the other end, Ivan Perisic found space to meet D’Ambrosio’s cross but could not guide his header on target. It did little to stem the tide however, with the hosts twice missing glorious opportunities to score on the stroke of half-time.

Ilicic stepped beyond Kwadwo Asamoah to meet a wonderful Gomez flick but could only fire at Handanovic from close range, whilst moments later Rafael Toloi met a similar delivery in an almost carbon-copy move. The centre-back’s low volley forced a sensational one-handed save to preserve the single goal difference.

Atalanta were made to rue their profligacy immediately after the break, as Inter drew level from the penalty spot. A poor back pass was intercepted by Matteo Politano and the ball flicked up onto Mancini’s hand for a spot kick. Icardi made no mistake, rifling into the bottom corner despite Berisha guessing the right way.

However, Mancini made up for it on the hour mark with a thumping header to restore the hosts’ lead. Rising to meet a teasing Ilicic freekick, the centre-back stepped from his marker and gave Handanovic no chance.

Atalanta were almost punished by the returning Roberto Gagliardini from a corner though, with the ex-Orobici midfielder nodding over from an angle late on.

As the match headed towards stoppage time Icardi came within centimetres of levelling but could not get a toe to a wonderful Perisic cross close to goal.

Despite some late pressure, Atalanta put the game to bed late on. Another fine Ilicic freekick was nodded in by Djimsiti, with the Albanian taking advantage of more woeful defending to score.

Things went from bad to worse as Brozovic was given his marching orders for dissent in stoppage time, before Gomez collected the ball and bent a stunning strike into the top corner from range with the last kick of the game.