Dybala plays down Bayern Munich link

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala insists his focus remains on doing well with the Bianconeri, despite reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old was all smiles on Tuesday after netting his first goal with Argentina in their 2-0 victory over Mexico.

After the match Dybala reaffirmed his desire to remain with Juve, despite Bayern President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirming he was a target of the German club.

“I am really happy at Juve,” he told Sports Bild.

“We have big objectives that we want to reach. Juve’s mentality always remains the same, we want to win everything.

“Transfer talk isn’t a concern of mine, it doesn’t cross my mind.”

Dybala will look to continue his rich vein of form on Saturday, as Juventus welcome SPAL to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri currently sit atop the Serie A standings, six points up on rivals Napoli and nine up on third place Inter.