Dybala promises goal rush as part of Cristiano Ronaldo partnership

The partnership between Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a flying start at Juventus and the Argentine has admitted that he is loving life with the Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid during the summer and has hit the ground running instantly with the Bianconeri, helping spearhead them to their best ever Serie A start.

Since the start of the season, ‘La Joya’ has netted six times in all competitions (including a memorable winner at Old Trafford), while the new arrival has scored nine times and provided five assists.

“Ever since Ronaldo arrived, we have been, and we are, really happy together. I think we have done well. We have scored really important goals for the club playing together,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

“Cristiano only arrived recently but we all know the importance that he has on everyone and we knew his style from before at Real Madrid.

“We know how he plays and how he works. Of course, you have to make small changes but we are happy playing together and we are going to score a lot of goals.”

The 25-year-old also shot down any talk of transfer speculation, particularly when it was put to him that he could one day be reunited with his close friend Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

“I’m not thinking at all about the transfer market,” he said in response to those suggestions. “I’m very happy at Juventus and I’m focused on helping this team win titles. That’s my aim.”