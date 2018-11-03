Fiorentina v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina host Roma at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in one of the most interesting games of Round 11 in Serie A.

The Giallorossi come from the defeat to SPAL and the draw at Napoli, whilst the Viola haven’t won in three matches.

Stefano Pioli has gone with Kevin Mirallas and Federico Chiesa up front either side of Giovanni Simeone – who is back in the starting lineup. Gerson starts against his former club in midfield.

Eusebio Di Francesco has picked Cengiz Under and Stephan El Shaarawy in support of Edin Dzeko. Nicolò Zaniolo starts.

Fiorentina: Lafont; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Hugo, Biraghi; Veretout, Gerson, Benassi; Chiesa, Simeone, Mirallas.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Juan Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Lo. Pellegrini; Under, Zaniolo, El Shaarawy; Dzeko.