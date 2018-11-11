Five of the best: AC Milan V Juventus

AC Milan and Juventus are two giants of Italian and world football that have rich histories and their following Serie A clash on Sunday evening should be another intriguing encounter.
Both teams will have different goals for this season but this will still be a game capable of proving drama and potentially long-lasting memories.
Here are five significant matches between the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri. These are not necessarily the five most entertaining clashes between the two sides but games that have left their mark on Italian football history because of controversies or the quality of the football itself.
AC Milan 0-0 Juventus [Milan won 3-2 on penalties (Champions League Final 2002/03)]
Italy had three semi-final representatives in the 2002/03 edition of the Champions League and AC Milan as well as Juventus progressed to the final, defeating city rivals Inter and Spanish giants Real Madrid respectively.
The Bianconeri were missing star midfield Pavel Nedved due to suspension and the Rossoneri thought they had taken an early lead but Andriy Shevchenko’s early goal was correctly disallowed for offside. It eventually turned out to be a dour game that had to be settled on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.
Serginho and Alessandro Nesta scored for Milan while Alessandro Birindelli was the only one that netted for Juve prior to each team taking their fifth kick each. Alessandro Del Piero beat Dida to keep his team alive but Shevchenko was finally able to be the hero by scoring the final penalty.