Frustrated Frosinone fail to overcome ten-man Parma

A cold, wet and all-around miserable afternoon at the Stadio Ennio Tardini wasn’t made any easier for the supporters by what happened on the pitch as Parma and Frosinone played out a scoreless draw in what was one of this season’s most forgettable matches.

The first half came and went with little action filling it. Luca Rigoni got on the end of a couple of crosses but failed to find the target before an effort from outside the box had a similar outcome.

Gervinho was largely anonymous, too, and never got out of first gear for the hosts.

Frosinone’s biggest threat came from either flank with Andrea Beghetto causing the most problems for Roberto D’Aversa’s side from the left.

It was more or less the same after the break, and though Leo Stulac’s straight red card for a foul on Raman Chibsah briefly threatened to liven up the game, Frosinone couldn’t make their numerical advantage count.

Luigi Sepe made a great save late on to frustrate the visitors.

Parma lacking in creativity

Their start to the Serie A season caught many by surprise but it seems now as though the form of Gervinho was papering over a lot of the cracks.

The Ivorian aside, the Crociati often struggle to carve out any clear chances and when Gervinho is at his best he causes problems by being quick, direct and putting his head down.

With Fabio Ceravolo and Luca Siligardi joining in attack, there is very little spark that will worry opposing defences.

Frosinone lacking in everything

If Parma are caught short in attack then the Canarini are lacking in options all over the pitch.

Survival would be an enormous achievement this season for Frosinone, who don’t appear to have improved at all since their last stint in the top flight.

Still not in double figures for goals this term and, as shown against other teams, they are vulnerable at the back as well.

Their biggest threat all day came from Andrea Beghetto on the left, as he constantly looked to get involved in their attacks.