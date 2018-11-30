Fulham plot shock move for Inter winger

Fulham are looking to pull off an ambitious move for Antonio Candreva, with the Inter man also a target for fellow Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian international has fallen short of the scintillating form he demonstrated during his time with Lazio, scoring nine goals in just under 100 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

As he enters the twilight years of his career Candreva may be forced to look elsewhere for game time, with Fulham all too happy to accommodate the 31-year-old, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

With coach Claudio Ranieri taking the reins at Fulham, who are seeking to avoid relegation, the January transfer window could prove crucial and Candreva could be among their first recruits.

However they will face stiff competition from Wolves who have registered their own interest, with Inter hoping to recoup some of the €22 million they paid for Candreva.

Monaco offered an early opportunity for Candreva to prove himself in another country, but elected to stay in Milan.