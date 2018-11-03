Gagliardini: Atalanta is another important game that Inter want to win

An unlikely double had Roberto Gagliardini in good spirits after Inter’s 5-0 demolition of Genoa on Saturday afternoon and the midfielder made a point of praising the Nerazzurri support.

Sixty-seven thousand people filled the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the 3pm kick-off and their loyalty was rewarded with an emphatic win, but their support has not gone unnoticed by the players.

“It’s rare for me to score a double but these fans are unique,” Gagliardini said to journalists in the mixed zone after the game.

“We have to thank the 67,000 of them who came at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon.

“This is something that only we can boast.”

Inter take on Atalanta in their next Serie A outing, after a midweek meeting with Barcelona, and a return to Bergamo is a special occasion for the Bergamasco, but he was quick to play the personal significance down.

“It’s another important game,” he said, “and it’s one we want to win.”