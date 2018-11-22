Galliani: Ibrahimovic returning to AC Milan would be good for Serie A

As the man responsible for signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan the first time, former vice-president Adriano Galliani hopes to see him return to the club again in January.

This week, rumours have intensified linking the Swede with a San Siro comeback, with reports suggesting that he wants to return to the Rossoneri and is awaiting a call from Leonardo to join on an initial six-month deal with the option for a further season.

Galliani, who is now chief executive at Monza, is keeping a close eye on the situation and hopes that for the sake of Serie A, one of the game’s greats returns to Serie A once more.

“I think that all champions raise the level of the league. The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer was a good one to increase Serie A’s profile and Ibrahimovic would do that too,” Galliani told Rai Radio Sport 1.

“Whenever any star of that level comes to Italy, it raises the value and profile of the league. I promised myself when I left that I wouldn’t talk about Milan, even if I am a crazy fan!

“I’m emotionally attached to Ibrahimovic because in his two years with us, we won a Scudetto, a Supercoppa Italiana and came second the following season. Ibra is an extraordinary player and drags his teammates up to another level.”

During his two years with the Diavolo from 2010 until 2012, the Swedish star scored a fantastic 56 goals in 85 games.