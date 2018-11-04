Gattuso: Deserved victory for AC Milan given injury woes

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso believes his side were fully deserving of their victory over a physical Udinese side, especially considering their injury problems.

Despite having to do without Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia, Davide Calabria and Giacomo Bonaventura, the Rossoneri found an injury-time winner via Alessio Romagnoli to snatch a late 1-0 victory.

Gattuso believes the result was fully deserved given Milan’s performance, and a testament to their character.

“We deserved to win this game,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We came here with a lot of injured players, so it wasn’t easy to come play here tonight.

“Udinese are a physical team, but we played the game we had to. I really liked our second half, but let’s hope we get some players back.

“We must continue to look forward because we weren’t terrible before, and we haven’t become great overnight. The players are being resolute at this time, as it was easy to find excuses.”

Gonzalo Higuain limped off during the first half with a back problem after a coming together, and Gattuso is hopeful he won’t have to do without the Argentine for an extended period.

“He felt a pain in his back,” he explained. “He had problems as a child that required surgery.

“Let’s hope it’s nothing serious. We were a bit unlucky, but we are looking at one match at a time.”