Gattuso: Deserved victory for AC Milan given injury woes

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso believes his side were fully deserving of their victory over a physical Udinese side, especially considering their injury problems.

Despite having to do without Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia, Davide Calabria and Giacomo Bonaventura, the Rossoneri found an injury-time winner via Alessio Romagnoli to snatch a late 1-0 victory.

Gattuso believes the result was fully deserved given Milan’s performance, and a testament to their character.

“We deserved to win this game,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We came here with a lot of injured players, so it wasn’t easy to come play here tonight.

“Udinese are a physical team, but we played the game we had to. I really liked our second half, but let’s hope we get some players back.

“We must continue to look forward because we weren’t terrible before, and we haven’t become great overnight.┬áThe players are being resolute at this time, as it was easy to find excuses.”

Gonzalo Higuain limped off during the first half with a back problem after a coming together, and Gattuso is hopeful he won’t have to do without the Argentine for an extended period.

“He felt a pain in his back,” he explained. “He had problems as a child that required surgery.

“Let’s hope it’s nothing serious. We were a bit unlucky, but we are looking at one match at a time.”