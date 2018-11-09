Gattuso: Draw with Betis is a good result for AC Milan

After managing to come back from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw at Real Betis, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso feels his side got a good result.

Quique Setien’s men took an early lead through Giovani Lo Celso, and asserted their dominance throughout the first half, ending the the opening 45 minutes with a whopping 67 percent possession. However, a Suso freekick just after the hour mark earned the Rossoneri a share of the spoils.

“I have to congratulate my team,” Gattuso told the press. “When I saw the [Europa League] group, I always said it would be difficult.

“In the second half we were good in defence. We did have some issues with the amount of possession they had, which also meant Suso and Calhanoglu were playing in two positions.

“We had the courage to make the right changes and play in the right way. It was a good result.

“This Betis isn’t a surprise, they started a journey with Setien last year and we had to be at our best to take them on, and prepare for the game well.

“In the second half we moved to a 3-4-3 [from a 3-5-2], and put Suso and Calhanoglu in their usual positions. The change was interesting and we had a good half.”

Calhanoglu and Mateo Musacchio were both taken off with injury, Gattuso is hopeful they will be fit to face Juventus on Sunday.

“[Hakan] Calhanoglu took a blow on the instep of his foot,” Gattuso went on. “He has a bruise there so is in pain, but can give us a lot, even in that condition.

“Musacchio is South American, he is tough. I spoke to him and he is fine. And knowing him, he will do everything he can to be ready for Sunday.

“In the first half we were off the rails, but in the second half we came alive. We rearranged some things and had energy to run all over the field.

“In the first half we were afraid to play, then we found courage and playing some interesting football. This is what I want to see against Juventus.”