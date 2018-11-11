Gattuso: Higuain must apologise for his actions

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has asked that Gonzalo Higuain apologise for his actions after being sent off during the Rossoneri’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Sunday.

Up against his former team, the Argentine endured a torrid contest that saw him fail to convert a penalty before being sent off for arguing with the referee.

Higuain had to be calmed down by current and former teammates, and Gattuso made it clear that more is expected of the Argentine.

“Higuain went overboard,” he told the assembled press after the contest as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com.

“I hope he apologises because when you go face-to-face with the referee you have to take responsibility for your actions. I said that he was nervous and had a lot of pressure on him. He needed to think more clearly.

“We will lose him for our match against Lazio. He must be better and not get angry, it happens that you can miss a penalty.

“However, we didn’t lost because of that or his sending off.”

The lone bright spot for Milan was the play of Tiémoué Bakayoko, who Gattuso complimented after struggling to find his feet earlier in the season.

“He has a strong physique and plays the ball well,” he added. “He is lending us a big hand.

“I really liked [Franck] Kessie’s match as well. He kept us in the match.”