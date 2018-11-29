Gattuso: I liked the reaction from AC Milan

After suffering a scare against Dudelange, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was happy with his team’s reaction after coming back from a goal down to eventually win 5-2 at the Stadio San Siro in their Europa League Group F encounter.

Patrick Cutrone put the Rossoneri ahead midway through the first half, but Dominik Stolz equalised before half time. Then, unbelievably Dudelange took the lead when Dave Turpel blasted past Pepe Reina just after the break.

It didn’t last as Cutrone got his second, and Hakan Calhanoglu put Milan back into the lead, then Tom Schnell made sure of the result for the Rossoneri with an own goal, and Fabio Borini got a fifth.

“When you play games of this type, I’m always worried as there aren’t any easy matches,” Gattuso told the press.

“Teams like Dudelange have a good rhythm for 50 minutes, then at the end they struggle. We had some difficulties.

“Players have to play a lot in order to completely express themselves. Bakayoko didn’t play this way before, and the same thing applies to all the others.

“We played well, and when we went behind 2-1 our mannerisms changed, as we were doing badly. However, I liked the reaction from the players after that.

“It isn’t the first time that we have played games below where we should be, but the team managed a to react well.

“Nobody underestimated the game, and there are days when things don’t go your way. We could have done better, but I’m happy with the result.

“First we have to play Parma, then we can think about Olympiacos. I don’t want to talk about it at the moment.”

After Milan went behind 2-1, Gattuso almost immediately brought on Suso, in order to give his side a little more creativity in the final third.

“When it become 2-1, I saw the players under a lot of pressure,” Gattuso went on. “And the game going a completely different way.

“After their equaliser, the team was touching the bottom [mentally]. Suso did well, and even Halilovic wasn’t disappointing, but they are players with different characteristics.”

Calhanoglu was the star player for Milan, scoring and being involved in three of the Rossoneri’s other goals.

“He [Calhanoglu] has to have a go more,” Gattuso went on. “He has a great shot on him. He has to at least try. It isn’t a coincidence that he is now able to shoot from 25 metres, he is a player who needs to feel good.

“He can make the difference in games now because he doesn’t have any more pain in his foot, before he wasn’t at his best physically.”