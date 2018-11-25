Gattuso tells Salvini: Focus on politics, not AC Milan

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso told Matteo Salvini to stick to politics after Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister criticised the Rossoneri boss for failing to make substitutions during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Lazio.

An injury-plagued Rossoneri side were leading at the Stadio Olimpico until a 94th-minute equaliser from Joaquin Correa denied them a place in the top four.

Salvini was interviewed after the game and questioned Gattuso’s failure to make any changes during the game, an observation that irritated the Milan coach.

“I don’t talk about politics because I don’t understand anything about it,” Gattuso said at the post-match press conference.

“I would say to Salvini to focus on politics because we have big problems in Italy. With all the problems there are in Italy, Salvini is talking about Milan. That’s enough to drive me crazy.

“He’s been saying these things for a while already, firstly about [Gonzalo] Higuain and today about substitutions. As an Italian, I could say many things to Salvini.”

He added: “I wanted to put on Laxalt but then I saw that Lazio weren’t creating too many problems towards the end so I wanted to change as little as possible.”