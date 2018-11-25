Genoa hold Sampdoria in Derby della Lanterna

Sampdoria’s stranglehold on the Derby Della Lanterna in recent years was ended on Sunday evening as Genoa managed to hold their fellow tenants at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to a 1-1 draw, despite falling behind early on.

The recent history of this fixture hasn’t been kind to Genoa and Sampdoria looked set to continue their recent dominance at the Marassi when Fabio Quagliarella headed them into the lead after he got on the end of a Gaston Ramirez cross early on.

The Blucerchiati’s start was excellent but it was rendered null and void before too long had passed as Krzysztof Piatek was fouled for a penalty. The Pole himself stepped up and, of course, dispatched from 12 yards, ending his five-match drought and bagging his 10th of the Serie A campaign.

Quagliarella had another effort that was off target, while Miguel Veloso and Cristian Romero had their own respective strikes for the Rossoblu that proved fruitless.

Genoa then grew into the game somewhat and Christian Kouame joined in taking an effort himself but he too missed the target.

Samp started well again in the second half, at least briefly, before Genoa and Piatek looked to threaten again and they passed up a number of half-chances to take the lead.

From there neither team really dominated entirely and both will be slightly disappointed to only end the evening with a point.