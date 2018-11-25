Genoa player ratings: Romulo flies for the Grifone

Genoa earned a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw against Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna on Sunday evening and the experienced Italo-Brazilian Romulo epitomised his team’s determination to win the match.

Although it was Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek who won the penalty and scored it early in the first half, it was Romulo that was driving his team forward and pegged the Blucerchiati back for the majority of the encounter.

Ionut Radu – 5.5 – Tame

Could have done better on the goal and wasn’t tested much after he conceded early.

Davide Biraschi – 6 – Decent

Solid in defending but he was better in his ball distribution from defence. Hit the long ball to Piatek before the Polish striker the penalty.

Cristian Romero – 6.5 – Mature

The young defender did not seem to be shaken by the occasion and was rarely beaten by the Sampdoria attack.

Domenico Criscito – 6.5 – Rigid

Put in a solid shift at the back and was not afraid to make the rough challenges.

Romulo – 7 – Energetic

Ran tirelessly throughout the game and allowed the Rossoblu to make regular attacks down the right-wing. Should have put Genoa 2-1 up before halt-time.

Oscar Hiljemark – 6.5 – Inventive

Arguably the most creative of the Genoa midfielders with his passing and ball control. Add more variation to the Grifone’s play than his other teammates in midfield.

Miguel Veloso – 6.5 – Poised

Controlled the midfield better than his Sampdoria counterparts and was composed on the ball. Came close to scoring from a free-kick in the first half.

Daniel Bessa – 6 – Dependable

Capable of controlling the play for his team without playing any passes that were too exquisite.

Darko Lazovic – 6 – Adequate

Failed to mark Quagliarella adequately for the first goal but he was able to pose an attacking threat on the left flank.

Krzysztof Piatek – 6.5 – Shrewd

Won the penalty and converted it. Had the opportunity to score his second before half-time but Audero atoned for conceding the penalty. Not always involved in the play but knew when to get the ball into the right positions.

Christian Kouame – 7 – Intense

Worked hard for the team, linked up well with teammates, and applied the pressure.

Substitutes

Pedro Pereira – 5.5

Came on for Lazovic but did not add much of an offensive threat.

Sandro – 5

Brought on in the late minutes of the match and earned a yellow card for fouling Albin Ekdal.