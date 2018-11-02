Genoa rebuff AC Milan approach for striker

AC Milan have had an approach for Genoa forward Christian Kouame rejected by president Enrico Preziosi following his impressive performance against the Rossoneri.

A late Alessio Romagnoli winner ensured Milan came away from their midweek fixture with all three points, but they were held at 1-1 for much of the game when the ball cannoned off Romagnoli into his own net.

The equaliser was made possible thanks to the determination of Kouame to keep the attack going, and his passionate display caught the attention of Milan sporting director Leonardo according to Il Secolo XIX.

Kouame, who had previously featured for Milan’s crosstown rivals Inter at youth level, joined the Grifone this summer on the back of an impressive campaign for Cittadella scoring 13 goals in 47 appearances.

Despite scoring early into his Genoa career against Empoli the young Ivorian has only recently enjoyed a sustained run in the team, due in part to the scintillating form of Krzysztof Piatek.

After 11 competitive appearances, Kouame has contributed five assists but still has just the one goal to his name for Genoa.