Genoa v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris safe in the knowledge that they are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A matches against Genoa.

Not only have Genoa failed to win against Napoli in that time, they have also failed to score in four of the last six Serie A meetings between the pair, with their last home win over the Partenopei coming in January 2012.

Form isn’t in Genoa’s favour either as they have picked up just two points from their last five matches, and under Ivan Juric have averaged 9.5 shots per game, down from 16 when Davide Ballardini was in charge.

Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski; Insigne, Milik

Genoa: Radu; Briaschi, Romero, Criscito; Lazovic, Hiljemark, Veloso, Rómulo, Bessa; Kouamé, Piatek