Higuain: I want to apologise to AC Milan fans, players and the coach

After being sent off in AC Milan’s 2-0 loss against Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain asked for forgiveness from his teammates and fans of the club.

Mario Mandzukic, on his first Serie A start since October 20, opened the scoring early on, before Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up with the win on the 81st minute to keep Juventus’ unbeaten start to the domestic season going.

“I want to apologise to the team, the fans and the coach for my reaction,” Higuain told Sky Sport Italia.

“The referee knows what I told him, and I think sometimes they [the referees] have to understand the situations. But he made his decision and I want to apologise again.

“That reaction was triggered because I think the foul was from Benatia, but he gave Juventus a freekick and also warned me. So from my reaction came a red card.

“When you play against a team where you used to play, the emotions are different, but I take responsibility and it wont happen again.”

Higuain also missed a penalty late in the first half, which would have levelled the score, but Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a decisive save.

“I got the penalty wrong,” Higuain went on. “We were losing, and we aren’t robots, but that doesn’t explain anything.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again. I have a great relationship with the Juventus players and it was nice that everyone came to stop me from making things worse.

“Everyone knows what I did at Juventus, and the decision to leave wasn’t mine. When Milan came and wanted to sign me, I chose Milan.

“I am a very emotional person and player, and sometimes it’s difficult to control my feelings. Sometimes I should react less, but I am like that.

“I’m aware that we [players] are also an example to children, and my reaction wasn’t the right one.“