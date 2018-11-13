Higuain: I’m not a robot, I’m sorry

Following his meltdown and a red card in AC Milan’s Sunday night loss to Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain has apologised for losing control of his emotions.

In what was always going to be a difficult encounter for the former Juventus striker, he missed a penalty kick against the Bianconeri in the game at the Stadio San Siro.

He was then issued with a very harsh booking which caused him to lose control and the subsequent furious outburst saw him dismissed, leaving the field in tears.

“I want to apologise to the team, the coach and the fans for my attitude,” Higuain said afterwards.

“The referee knows what I said and I take responsibility for what I did.

“Officials should understand what the players are feeling. I’m not a robot, I’m a player and a person who feels a lot of emotions.

“I haven’t been a good example to children and I’m sorry for that.

“I had a good relationship with my former teammates and they know the emotions I felt on the field because it was a game with different emotions.”