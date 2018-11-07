Ibrahimovic: I didn’t want to leave AC Milan

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed he had no intention of ever leaving AC Milan, as he was forced out in the summer of 2012.

Recent reports have linked the Swedish star with a return to the Rossoneri in January, and a preview from his upcoming book ‘I am Football’ suggests he would have never left the Italian giants if he had been given a choice.

“I was in my summer home in Vaxholm and I’d just come back in from jet-skiing,” Ibrahimovic recalled. “That’s when I noticed that I had five missed calls from [the player’s agent] Mino Raiola.”

“‘OK, Leonardo will call you’ Mino said. Leonardo? Leonardo who? Then suddenly I realised: he was talking about Leonardo, the PSG sporting director.

“I said to Mino: ‘Listen, I’m not to talk to Leonardo because Galliani told me that I wouldn’t be sold this summer.’ Then Mino said ‘yeah, I know, but you’ve been sold already.’”

“I spoke to Mino again and told him we weren’t going to make it easy for PSG. We were going to tell them that I wanted the same salary I had at Milan and we were going to ask for so much stuff that they’d think it wasn’t worth it.

“I told Mino to lay out all the conditions of my contract one by one. When we’d finished I said to my wife that they’d never accept all my demands, that there was no way it would go through. But 20 minutes later Mino sent me a text saying it had all been approved.”

“After that, there was no going back. So I accepted [the move] because I am a man of my word and when I say something I stick to it.”