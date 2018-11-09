Ibrahimovic: I’m more likely to join AC Milan than Wenger

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he’s more likely to join the Rossoneri than Arsene Wenger is.

Recent reports have linked the striker with a return to the Rossoneri in January, while France Football recently stated that the Frenchman was in line to replace Gennaro Gattuso.

Ibrahimovic suggested that while it’s more likely he will move to Milan than Wenger, he admits he’s happy with life in Los Angeles.

“I think’s it’s more likely that I will rejoin than Wenger will go there,” he told L’Equipe.

“I don’t think he wants to go to Italy and face that challenge. Milan is not an easy challenge.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I know that a lot of European clubs are interested, but I’m happy here [in Los Angeles]. I love life here and my family do too.

“I need a challenge, a reason to keep playing: I don’t want to go to a club just because I’m Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I want to go to make a difference. That’s what I’ve always done, everywhere.”