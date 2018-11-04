Ibrahimovic keen on AC Milan return

AC Milan are seriously discussing a possible return of LA Galaxy’s striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window to help securing a Champions League spot.

The Sweden, who left Milan for Paris Saint-Germain first, then joining Manchester United and LA Galaxy, is reportedly not too happy in the MLS and thinking about a possible return in Europe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic’s wife Helena Seger would be more than happy to return in the Italian city again too.

‘No Ibra, No Party,’ said Milan fans time ago and indeed, he could be a a crucial addition to offer quality forward to coach Gennaro Gattuso, who currently only has Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone as available strikers.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri have never hid their interest in bringing Ibrahimovic back to the Stadio San Siro with club’s director Leonardo taking care the economic aspects of the deal.

A few calculations need to be done as the main issue seems to be Milan’s Financial Fair Play settlement agreement. The club have already spent around €35m on 21-year-old Lucas Paqueta, who will arrive in the January and thus will not be able to add much more to the budget.

However, Zlatan’s move could be made sustainable as he is on a €1.5 million a year deal at Galaxy – plus sponsor payments of no more than €4m – so his salary is not going to have a huge impact on club’s annual balance.

In 85 games with AC Milan, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals and made 24 assists.