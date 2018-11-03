Inter 5-0 Genoa | What just happened?

A much-changed Inter side warmed up perfectly for their midweek meeting with Barcelona in the Champions League by taking Genoa apart 5-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday afternoon.

Matteo Politano, Roberto Gagliardini (2), Joao Mario and Radja Nainggolan got themselves on the scoresheet for the hosts as Genoa looked utterly toothless, starting without Krzysztof Piatek.

Our man Conor Clancy went along to the San Siro to take in the action for us, and he gave us his post-match thoughts shortly after the final whistle.