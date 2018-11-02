Inter plan bid for Udinese star

With Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic nearing the twilight of his career, the Biscione are reportedly contemplating the acquisition of Udinese shot-stopper Simone Scuffet.

The 22-year-old was surprisingly dropped for the Zebrette’s 2-2 draw with Genoa on Sunday afternoon despite playing well in the early stages of the 2018/19 Serie A campaign and he has prevented them from losing by more humiliating scorelines.

Calciomercato.it have reported that Inter are searching for an heir to the 35-year-old Handanovic and they could consider purchasing Scuffet in January.

With the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan placing faith in a new generation of Italian goalkeepers such as Mattia Perin, Alex Meret, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Nerazzurri might follow that trend and bring in the Udinese goalkeeper as soon as possible.

Scuffet made his debut for the Friulani in the 2013/14 season, he has played 47 competitive matches for his hometown club, and he had a loan spell in Serie B 2015/16 with Como.