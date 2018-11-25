Inter and Chelsea watch in-demand Italy starlet

Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali remains a serious transfer target for Inter, but it appears Chelsea are also in mix to land the midfielder.

The 18-year-old has been earmarked as Italy’s next biggest thing thanks to his performances over the last two seasons.

As a result he was included in Roberto Mancini’s recent Azzurri side, and while Tonali didn’t make an appearance, he remains on the wishlist of several of Europe’s top clubs.

Inter have been the club most linked with the youngster, who Brescia President Massimo Cellino has placed a €25 million price tag on.

Nerazzurri scouts were in the stands to watch Tonali for the third match running on Saturday, as Brescia fell 2-1 away to Venezia.

The Italian side weren’t the only side watching Tonali however, as Gazzamercato reports a Chelsea scout was also present – a sure sign that interest in the youngster continues to grow.

Since making his debut on August 26, 2017, Tonali has netted three goals in 30 appearances for Brescia.