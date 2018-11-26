Inter Turns Attention to Struggling Manchester City Defender

With Brazilian defender Miranda potentially leaving Inter at the end of the current campaign, the Nerazzurri are reportedly contemplating to replace him with Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old French international has not played a single English Premier League match so far this season due to a knee injury and it is very unlikely that the Citizens will offer him a new contract.

According to Tuttosport, Miranda is expected to move away from Inter despite his contract not expiring until June 2020, and the Biscione would like Mangala to take his place, especially given he can be signed as a free agent.

Manchester City acquired Mangala from Portuguese giants Porto in the summer of 2014 and he has played in 79 competitive matches for the Premier League side.

He has represented France on eight occasions including one appearance in the knockout stages of Euro 2016.