Inter-Barcelona sets box office record

It has been confirmed that Inter’s Champions League clash against Barcelona at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday night has set an Italian record at the box office.

The Nerazzurri welcome the Spanish champions to Milan for the fourth game of this season’s group stage, having been beaten at the Camp Nou after victories in their opening two games.

A record income has been received by Inter for their return game against the Blaugrana, one which has broken both the current Serie A record but also that for any game involving an Italian side at home.

There have been 73,500 tickets sold for the game, bringing in a total of €5.8 million, an amount that Inter confirmed on Tuesday via their social media accounts.

It has comfortably beaten the previous record which was held by Roma for their gate receipts in last season’s Champions League semi-final at home to Liverpool with an amount of €5.2m.

For Inter, their own previous club record came earlier this year when they brought in €5.2m for their league showdown against Juventus on April 28, 2018.