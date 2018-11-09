Inter go after Flamengo teenager

Inter are looking to cut their losses on striker Gabriel Barbosa and send him to Flamengo in a possible exchange for their teenage forward Lincoln.

The 17-year-old has only made a dozen appearances for the senior side but his performances for the Brazilian Under-17 side have showcased his potential, scoring nine in 18 appearances.

Having already attracted a wealth of European suitors the talented youngster could be on his way to Italy with Fox Sport suggesting a loan swap for ‘Gabigol’ could be on the cards.

Gabigol is currently on loan at former club Santos and is unlikely to join them permanently in January, with Inter looking for a return on the fee paid to Santos which exceeded €30 million.

Flamengo would welcome the addition of the Nerazzurri forward with Lucas Paqueta reportedly joining crosstown rivals Milan in the January transfer window.

Although terms have yet to be outlined it is understood Lincoln would join Inter until June 2020, when presumably a decision would made on his future in Italy.